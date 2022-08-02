Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Dane Cook, 50, is dishing on his romantic proposal to Kelsi Taylor, 23!

The comedian opened up to People about how he popped the question on York Beach in Maine after five years of dating.

"I was so ready to ask her,” he said. “I was completely zen about it. The evening of the proposal was incredibly beautiful, the weather was perfect, sunset was spectacular, and I was just quite simply very happy."

He went on, "I was asking my best friend, the woman who I've shared some of the greatest times of my life with, to marry me so we can start the next chapter our of lives together. I was also thinking of how absolutely stunning she looked."

Kelsi recalled the moment he proposed on July 13, saying, "The second he began to reach for his back pocket, my stomach flipped. I couldn't have asked for the moment to have been more perfect. All that was going through my brain was, 'Wait, is this actually happening right now? Is he proposing?'"

She was “desperate to etch the words” into her memory, saying, "They were so beautiful, I really wanted to soak it in."

Cook said afterward they “sat together on the deck, shared laughs, held hands, and watched that giant moon sparkle across the ocean."

The location of the proposal holds special meaning for the couple.

"When we started dating, we went there on our first trip together, so to return five years later was meaningful to us," Cook said. "It's a place I spent much time in growing up so I have such fond memories there. After my mother passed away, she asked me and my siblings to release her at her favorite spot, the breathtaking location, at the tip of Cape Neddick Point, Nubble Lighthouse, where our vacation cottage is located. It felt like the right place."

Taylor added, "The fact that he had been planning this for months, designed the ring and coordinated everything so seamlessly without me knowing was just blowing my mind. It was such a pinch-me moment."

"I hugged my mom and couldn't wait to FaceTime the rest of my family and share the news. My family loves him so much so they were beyond excited for us," she said.

The couple is already making plans for their future together.

"We just want to continue to inspire each other, to build a family together, stay mindful and encouraging always, and to keep laughing through it all," Dane said.