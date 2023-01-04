Eric Dane & Rebecca Gayheart Spotted Holding Hands 5 Years After Split

Getty Images

Exes Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart are sparking reconciliation rumors five years after their split.

The stars were spotted holding hands in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as they departed a boat on Sunday.

DailyMail.com has the photos of the sweet moment, which happened while Dane and Gayheart were on vacation with daughters Billie, 12, and Georgia, 11.

In the pics, Eric is wearing a long-sleeved white T-shirt with green-and-white shorts, while Rebecca stuns in a gorgeous red sundress and sunglasses.

They were also snapped eating a meal together on the boat. Eric dined shirtless and Rebecca sported a green T-shirt over a red bathing suit.

Gayheart shared a video from the trip on Instagram, revealing they saw whales. She wrote, “First day of 2023 was pretty stellar and the whales 🐳 came to say hi ! Have a beautiful day friends ❣️.”

She also took to Instagram Stories to share pics, including some with her daughters, to wish everyone a Happy New Year.

Fans started to speculate they might be back together in August when Gayheart posted pics of the family on vacation in Europe.

She shared one pic of Eric being goofy as the family walked behind him and included the caption, “This is us , family vacay 2022 🇫🇷🥳❣️#familia #travel #goodtimes #moretocome #eurodanes.”

The “90210” actress followed up with another set of photos and the message, “A pit stop in Paris ! 🇫🇷😘❣️#eurodanes #familyvacation #blessed #thisisus”

Soon after, in September, Rebecca and the “Grey’s Anatomy” alum were spotted at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off.

Rebecca filed for divorce from the “Euphoria” star in 2018 after 14 years of marriage, but the couple never finalized the divorce.