Are Pete Davidson & Madelyn Cline Dating?

It looks like Pete Davidson has already moved on from his relationship with “Bodies Bodies Bodies” co-star Chase Sui Wonders.

Davidson, 29, is reportedly dating “Outer Banks” star Madelyn Cline, 25, according to Us Weekly.

A source told the outlet, “Pete and Madelyn are dating. They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning. They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”

Last month, a source claimed that there was “no bad blood or any hard feelings” between Pete and Chase after their breakup.

The insider insisted, “Their relationship had simply run its course and they decided they just wanted different things.”

Earlier this year, Pete shared his thoughts on the public’s interest in his love life.

During an appearance on the “Real Ones with Jon Bernthal” podcast, he said, “I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s interesting. I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years, I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about.”

Madelyn also shared her take on dating in the public eye during an appearance on “Today” in February.

She said, “Some people can [discuss their personal life] — I can’t. If you give everything, like, 100 percent of your energy, away, where’s the rest for yourself? You finally understand why people in the public eye keep their circles small. I realized there are parts of my life that only me or one other person are entitled to. I prefer it that way. It also just makes things more special. That’s usually how relationships are.”

Cline recently dated Jackson Guthy, but she unfollowed him on social media in July.