Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Split (Report)

“Bodies Bodies Bodies” stars Pete Davidson, 29, and Chase Sui Wonders, 27, have reportedly called it quits after less than a year of dating.

A source told People magazine, “He’s single again. He’s out and about and doing really well.”

Pete recently admitted himself into a mental health facility. In June, a source told People that he would be checking out “pretty soon.”

Another insider added, “Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time."

A few months ago, Pete and Chase were involved in a single-car crash in Beverly Hills. He was later charged with one misdemeanor of reckless driving.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said, “We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home. Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences."

Back in April, Pete and Chase were photographed cozying up to each other at the premiere after party for his show "Bupkis."

Pete and Chase first sparked dating rumors in December. They were seen shopping at Whole Foods in Brooklyn. While waiting at checkout, they were spotted exchanging smiles.