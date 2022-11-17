Pete Davidson Makes First Appearance with Ex Kim in ‘The Kardashians’

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are no longer a couple, but their relationship is playing out on “The Kardashians.”

The comedian made his first appearance on the show this week, as he and Kim attended the 2022 Met Gala together.

Ahead of fashion event, Davidson told Kardashian, “You look so f**king handsome. Like, so cute.”

Pete also called out Kim for not giving him her number at the Met Gala in September 2021. “Remember when I asked for your number at the last Met and you pretended that you couldn’t give it to me because you had your gloves on?”

He added, “It was actually the nicest excuse ever. I knew it was an excuse, but I remember being in the car like, ‘Wow, she knows how to make someone feel really good about themselves.’ I thought that was really sweet.”

Kim asked him, “Will you ask me again this time? I don’t have gloves on.”

The 2021 Met Gala took place weeks before Kim reconnected with Pete while hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

During a June episode of “The Kardashian,” Kim revealed what happened.

“So, this is how it went down with me and Pete. I did ‘Saturday Night Live’ and then when we kissed in a scene it was just a vibe. I was like, ‘Oh, sh*t. Maybe I just need to try something different,'”

She continued, “So, a few days later I called the producer at ‘SNL’ and was like, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number?’ I texted him.”

Kim insisted, “I wasn’t even thinking, ‘I am going to be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking, ‘Heard about this BDE, I need to get out there.’ I was basically DTF (down to f**k).”

She was feeling good about the relationship, explaining, “I am not chasing anything and that is the best feeling. Whether it is at the beginning of your career chasing fame, chasing money, chasing a relationship or chasing happiness. Like, it is just all here,” she shared. “When I turned 40, everyone said it is the best sex of your life.”

Their romance, which began in October 2021, eventually fizzled out in August.

Now, he’s making headlines with Emily Ratajkowski.

They put on a sweet display, as they were photographed together for the first time last night.

Pics show Emily arriving at a residence in Brooklyn on Wednesday night for Pete’s 29th birthday. He greets her at the entrance, and they share a big hug in matching outfits. Both stars are wearing gray pants and black puffer coats.

After the embrace, he leads her down a hallway into the building.

Earlier in the evening, Page Six reports Davidson tried to pick up Ratajkowski at her apartment in the West Village. His SUV was swarmed by paparazzi, so Emily went back inside. Pete left and Emily emerged later carrying a birthday gift and grabbed an Uber.

Just days ago, Us Weekly reported the two are in the “very early stages” of dating.

A source told the outlet, “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now, adding, “both really like each other.”