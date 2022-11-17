Kendall Jenner Reveals She Peed in Ice Bucket on the Way to Met Gala

Getty Images

Kendall Jenner had to go to extreme measures to relieve herself on the way to the Met Gala this year.

In the latest episode of “The Kardashians,” Kendall makes the choice to pee in an ice bucket on the way to the big event.

Kendall, decked out in a giant Prada skirt and crop top, is in a sprinter van on the way to the gala when she tells her team, “I need to drink a sip of water, and I need to pee. Nobody judge me.”

At first, the star laughed off the idea of using an ice bucket, but changed her mind.

“That is so mortifying for whoever has to deal with my pee later. I’m so sorry,” she said.

One person from her entourage tells her, “It happens all the time backstage,” while another jokingly asks, “Can we sell it?”

Jenner asks someone to put on music, then says, “Oh, my God! This is happening, you guys. Nobody judge me… I don't think I can do it.”

As she’s getting ready, Kendall says, “Prada, I’m so sorry,” and her stylist teases, “It’s one of the most glamorous nights in fashion.”

Jenner’s team helps her get the bucket in place under her skirt, and Kendall is finally able to relieve herself. She confesses, “Definitely got some all over my underwear, but who cares?”

She later says, “There's pee on my feet,” but people in her entourage insist, “It’s fine,” telling her, “Nobody will know.”