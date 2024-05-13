Ryan Reynolds Responds to Rumors His Youngest Child’s Name Is on Taylor Swift’s ‘TTPD’ Album

Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds is weighing in on rumors surrounding his youngest child and Taylor’s Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department.”

The actor has three daughters — James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4 — with wife Blake Lively and the girls had their names featured on “Folklore,” leaving fans to wonder if the newest addition would get a shout-out this time around.

So far the couple has not released the child’s name or gender, so on Monday, Savannah Guthrie asked Ryan on the “Today” show if the baby’s name was anywhere on the album.

He joked, “We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name will be. And I’ll say this, we’re still waiting, so Taylor, let’s maybe start [on that], you know? She’s a prolific writer. I mean, what are we doing here? And lazy’s not a word I’d attach to Taylor.”

Ryan and Blake revealed they were having a fourth child in September 2022, and Blake seemed to confirm the baby’s arrival in February 2023 when she appeared on Instagram without a baby bump.

Back in October, the couple attended a Kansas City Chiefs game with Taylor as she cheered on her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

