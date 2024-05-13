Getty Images

Over the weekend, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got the royal treatment in Nigeria.

The couple were in the country to spotlight Harry’s Invictus Games on a three-day trip.

While the Sussexes got a warm welcome everywhere they went, not everyone is so enthusiastic about it!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Piers Morgan, who bashed the couple amid the royal family’s multiple health concerns.

He said, “They can do what they like, but I don’t like them doing it as an unofficial renegade royal family.

“The truth is, the real royal family right now, back here in England, are going through an awful lot of turmoil of all these senior members of the royal family, either dying literally or facing very serious health crisis,” Piers emphasized. “You have the Duke and Duchess of Montecito running around like a rival royal family trashing their family, trashing the monarchy, but wanting to exploit their royal titles. I think it stinks.”

Morgan believes that King Charles “should strip them of their titles.”

Piers also reacted to his recent interview with Fiona Harvey, who seemingly inspired Richard Gadd’s hit limited series “Baby Reindeer.”

His interview, in which Harvey vehemently denies allegations that she stalked and harassed Gadd, now has over 10 million views on YouTube.

He said, “I think she’s perfectly entitled to have her say. Did I believe everything she told me? No. Do I think it’s more likely than not that she did send 40,000 emails and left endless voicemail messages? Yes, I do.”

Despite her denials, Netflix has called the show a captivating true story about Gadd’s life.

Morgan believes that Netflix will face a “substantial lawsuit” if it is determined that parts of the limited series are untrue.