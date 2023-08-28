Pete Davidson Adds More Stand-Up Dates

Getty Images

“Bupkis” star Pete Davidson is adding more dates for his stand-up comedy show!

After selling out multiple venues, Davidson is bringing more of the comedy with 10 more dates, starting on September 5 in Ridgefield, Connecticut, at Ridgefield Playhouse.

Some of the locations where Pete will be stopping include Las Vegas, Phoenix, Anaheim, Cleveland, and Detroit.

Presale tickets will be available on Tuesday, August 29. General tickets will be on sale starting Wednesday, August 30.