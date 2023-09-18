Celebrity News September 18, 2023
Cher & Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards Seemingly Rekindle Romance
Months after their reported split, it looks like singer Cher, 77, and music exec Alexander “AE” Edwards, 37, have rekindled their romance!
On Friday, the two were seen holding hands while exiting Funke restaurant after a night out with J Balvin, his girlfriend Valentina Ferrer, and rapper Tyga in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.
For the outing, Cher and Alexander wore matching black ensembles.
Once the pair got into their awaiting SUV, they were seen sharing an intimate moment in the backseat.
Last year, Cher and Alexander sparked engagement rumors after she tweeted a photo of a giant diamond ring.
She wrote, “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E.”
The post had followers wondering in the comments if the pair got engaged.
Neither Cher nor Edwards has confirmed if he popped the question, but the singer later insisted she posted the pic because “his nails are so cool.”
In the photo you can see a thumb with black nail polish and green flames.
A source insisted to TMZ that they were never engaged. They noted that Cher and Alexander just went along with the rumors.
When they’re reported split hit the headlines in May, another source told Us Weekly, "AE and Cher were never engaged and that ring he got her was just a gift. However, they had gotten very close and his son would even go over to Cher’s house in Malibu to play. Their relationship was real and they split a few weeks ago. There’s no bad blood between them and they’re on good terms.”