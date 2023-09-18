Cher & Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards Seemingly Rekindle Romance

Backgrid

Months after their reported split, it looks like singer Cher, 77, and music exec Alexander “AE” Edwards, 37, have rekindled their romance!

On Friday, the two were seen holding hands while exiting Funke restaurant after a night out with J Balvin, his girlfriend Valentina Ferrer, and rapper Tyga in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

For the outing, Cher and Alexander wore matching black ensembles.

Once the pair got into their awaiting SUV, they were seen sharing an intimate moment in the backseat.

Last year, Cher and Alexander sparked engagement rumors after she tweeted a photo of a giant diamond ring.

She wrote, “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E.”

The post had followers wondering in the comments if the pair got engaged.

Neither Cher nor Edwards has confirmed if he popped the question, but the singer later insisted she posted the pic because “his nails are so cool.”

In the photo you can see a thumb with black nail polish and green flames.

A source insisted to TMZ that they were never engaged. They noted that Cher and Alexander just went along with the rumors.