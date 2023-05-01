Cher & Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards Split (Report)

Getty Images

After several months of dating, Cher, 76, and music exec Alexander “AE” Edwards, 36, have reportedly broken up!

TMZ reports they split a few weeks ago, but it is unknown what led to the breakup.

While Cher has been seen wearing a diamond ring on that finger, a source insisted that they were never engaged.

The insider noted that the couple just went along with the engagement rumors.

On Christmas, Cher posted a pic of the ring, tweeting, “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E.”

Last month, “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Cher as she celebrated Carol Burnett’s 90th birthday special.

During the interview, Cher revealed her secret to staying young, noting that being “happy” is what keeps her young.

Cher and Alexander first sparked dating rumors in November.

They were spotted holding hands while heading out to dinner at hot spot Craig’s in West Hollywood.

Cher looked gorgeous in an all-black ensemble with a cutout top, pants, and a coat, completing the look with red lipstick and eye shadow. Meanwhile, Alexander wore a black button-down shirt with matching black pants and a black jacket. His shoes brought a pop of red to the look.