Cher, 76, & Alexander Edwards, 36, Spark Engagement Rumors

Backgrid

Cher, 76, and Alexander Edwards, 36, had everyone talking over the holidays.

On Christmas Day, Cher tweeted a photo of a giant diamond ring and wrote, “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E.”

The post had followers wondering in the comments if the pair got engaged.

Neither Cher nor Edwards has confirmed if he popped the question, but the singer later insisted she posted the pic because “his nails are so cool.”

In the photo you can see a thumb with black nail polish and green flames.

The star also tweeted about wishing she could show the ring to her late mother Georgia Holt, who died earlier this month at 96.

Cher wrote on December 26, “Woke up Min ago,& 1st thing …B4 I Opened my eyes,I Thought…I Need 2 Run To Moms & Show Her my ring… ‘she Loves Diamonds.’Before I realized it..I Had Little Tear,But Im sure this is natural. Bet Moms ears were burning Last Nite.We were telling Stories about her,WHAT A WOMAN.” She added, “Ok ..a few tears.”

Cher and the music producer first sparked dating rumors in November when they were spotted looking coupled up while out to dinner at hot spot Craig’s with Tyga.

The “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer looked gorgeous in an all-black ensemble with a cutout top, pants, and a coat, completing the look with red lipstick and eye shadow. Meanwhile, Alexander wore a black button-down shirt with matching black pants and a black jacket. His shoes brought a pop of red to the look.

The sighting came after Tyga and Alexander were spotted at Cher’s Malibu mansion the previous week.

Back in 2018, "Extra's" Terri Seymour caught up with Cher in London, who explained why she's usually private about her relationships.

"Unfortunately, with today's press and digging and all that it really ruins relationships, especially mine," she said, adding, "It isn't easy being Mr. Cher."

Terri asked if there was a Mr. Cher? The singer replied with a smile, "I'm just not telling," while making a "lips sealed" gesture.