Cher Mourns Loss of Ageless Mom Georgia Holt

Getty Images

Superstar Cher made a sad announcement on Saturday, tweeting of her mother Georgia Holt, "Mom is gone." Holt's death followed a period of ill health.

Holt, a successful model in the '40s and '50s, had long set the standard for the family's ageless looks. Several years ago, Cher shared a selfie with Georgia, captioning it, "This is what 70 & 90 look like in my family.... Mom has NO MAKE UP ON."

Twitter

Holt also held the distinction of having appeared on a 1956 episode of the classic sitcom "I Love Lucy" entitled "Lucy Gets a Paris Gown."

Holt was profiled in the 2013 doc "Dear Mom, Love Cher," which shed light on her Arkansas upbringing and six marriages. In it, Cher and Holt sang a duet.

An album Holt cut in 1980 with Elvis Presley's musicians, "Honky Tonk Woman," was released for the first time the same year her doc came out.