Cher and Alexander Edwards have tongues wagging after they were spotted holding hands in West Hollywood.

The 76-year-old singer and 36-year-old music producer looked coupled up while out to dinner at hot spot Craig’s with Tyga.

Cher looked gorgeous in an all-black ensemble with a cutout top, pants, and a coat, completing the look with red lipstick and eye shadow. Meanwhile, Alexander wore a black button-down shirt with matching black pants and a black jacket. His shoes brought a pop of red to the look.

The sighting comes after Tyga and Alexander were spotted at Cher’s Malibu mansion last week, which is currently on the market for $85 million.

Cher and Tyga just posed together last month at Paris Fashion Week.

Back in 2018, "Extra's" Terri Seymour caught up with Cher in London, who explained why she's usually private about her relationships.

"Unfortunately, with today's press and digging and all that it really ruins relationships, especially mine," she said, adding, "It isn't easy being Mr. Cher."

Terri asked if there was a Mr. Cher? The singer replied with a smile, "I'm just not telling," while making a "lips sealed" gesture.

As for looking so good, the legend said at the time, "I work at it. I never smoked, I don't drink, I never did drugs. Also, you should see my mother. She's 92. Look her up."