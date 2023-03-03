Cher Gushes That She’s Happy Amid Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards Romance (Exclusive)

NBCUniversal

On Thursday night, Cher stepped out to celebrate Carol Burnett’s upcoming 90th birthday special!

“Extra’s’ Jenn Lahmers spoke with Cher, who revealed her secret to staying young and what makes Carol such an icon in the industry!

Cher noted that being “happy” is what keeps her young.

She’s also been dating music executive Alexander “AE” Edwards, 36, so that could be another reason why she’s happy.

As for why Carol is such a trailblazer, Cher said, “She’s talented, she’s kind, she’s hysterical, she’ll do anything for a joke.”

“She’s tough, too! You don’t [bleep] with her,” Cher pointed out.