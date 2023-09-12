Jared Leto Calls New 30 Seconds to Mars Album ‘Best Thing We’ve Ever Done’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jared Leto and his brother Shannon have been rocking around the world with 30 Seconds to Mars for more than two decades!

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Jared about their upcoming album, “It’s the End of the World but It’s a Beautiful Day,” their first in five years, and rocking out on tour.

Jared called 30 Seconds to Mars “a family project,” saying, “It’s an incredible thing to be able to share that with him.”

Their sixth studio album came to fruition while they were quarantining together. He noted, “This is an album that was born into the early days of COVID, a time that was pretty unique for my brother and I… it was the first time we were in one spot for that length of time, and we decided early on to get to work and use it to our advantage.”

He emphasized, “I think it’s the best thing we’ve ever done.”

The band are hoping to hit the road soon for a tour. He said, “We’re very much a live band.. It’s been a life-changing experience to travel all over the world… It’s really helped shape who my brother and I are, and to stand on that stage — we don’t take it for granted for a single second.”

30 Seconds to Mars holds the record for the longest rock tour ever in a single album cycle with over 300 shows, according to Guinness World Records