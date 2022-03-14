Award Shows March 14, 2022
Jared Leto Invites ‘Belfast’ Star Jude Hill to ‘Morbius’ Premiere
“Extra” Special Correspondent and “Belfast” star Jude Hill spoke with Jared Leto at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards.
During their quick chat, Hill expressed his excitement for Leto’s upcoming movie “Morbius.”
Jared responded by inviting Jude to the premiere. Jude had to decline the invitation, saying, “I don’t think I can.”
Jared quipped, “Not available. That’s what happens. I invited him to the premiere, he shut me down live on television.”
Jared and Jude were both wearing bowties for the star-studded event.
Later in the evening, Jude won Best Young Actor for his work in “Belfast,” beating out Cooper Hoffman, Emilia Jones, Woody Norman, Saniyya Sidney and Rachel Zegler.