Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Dannielynn Is So Grown Up at 17 — See the Pics

Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead’s daughter Dannielynn just turned 17!

Larry celebrated her birthday with an Instagram tribute that included photos of Dannielynn with her late mother, special father-daughter moments, and a peek at what the teen looks like today (scroll down to see those photos).

He wrote, “Happy 17th Birthday Dannielynn! I am so proud of you in each and every way. Wishing you the best day ever!”

Birkhead continued, “You are funny, crazy smart, pretty and just about everything I could ever imagine. Your Mom would be so proud of you, I sure am. Happy Birthday! Love Dad ❤️.”

“By the way, when you asked me if you could live in my basement forever. I said yes, but I didn’t have the heart to tell you there aren’t any basements in Florida 😂 ❤️ #HappyBirthday 🎂.”

Back in May, Larry opened up to People magazine about his daughter’s plans for the future.

He revealed Dannielynn had started looking at colleges around the country — something Larry confessed he isn’t quite ready for.

"It's one of those things where she's just now dipping her toe into getting stuff, and people are mailing her things. And every time I get something in the mail for college, I don't know if I really want to give her this because she might take them up on this offer and go somewhere to college," he said.

"It's one of those things that all parents go through. They don't want their kids to go off, but they know they have to."

While Dannielynn hasn’t yet decided where she will attend school or what she will study once she’s there, she is showing an interest in forensics.

"She takes a forensic class in high school, and she enjoys it, so she's starting to talk about that, which is great because I like to watch ‘Dateline,’" Larry joked. "So we're on the same page with that."

"They tell them how to solve murders, give them clues, and they say, 'This happened, this happened.' It's an interesting thing,” Larry added.

“I actually took it when I was in college, so I was able to talk with her on it with a little bit of knowledge, but it's something that she's shown interest in, too,” he shared.

