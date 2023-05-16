Anna Nicole Smith Doc: New Bombshells About Her Female Lover and More

Getty Images

Anna Nicole Smith captivated the world, and still does 16 years after her tragic overdose death.

Now, sex, lies, and shocking revelations about the blonde bombshell are being exposed in the new Netflix documentary “Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with the doc’s director, Ursula Macfarlane, and producer Alexandra Lacey. Plus, we look back at one of our heartbreaking final interviews with Anna Nicole before her death.

Billy pointed out that Anna Nicole was surrounded by “weird characters and enablers,” and wondered, “Who really did know her?”

Macfarlane explained, “We have a woman in the film who was one of her closest friends and also her lover, and I would say that Missy knows her pretty well.”

Billy commented that he didn’t know Smith was in a lesbian relationship and asked if they believe Missy. Alexandra insisted, “Oh, absolutely! [Smith] was free-spirited sexually, we know that. She had relationships with men and women.”

While the relationship didn’t last, Macfarlane said of Missy, “She continued to love her until the very end. To this day, she still loves her.”

In the doc, Missy even claims they married, but not legally.

Anna Nicole was, however, married to billionaire J. Howard Marshall the last 14 months of his life. He was 63 years her senior.

Ursula said of the relationship, “Love comes in many different forms, and perhaps he was a safe figure.”

In the aftermath of their marriage, Anna Nicole’s star continued to rise and she even had her own reality show.

Alexandra said, “There are negative sides to being famous.”

In one of her final interviews with “Extra,” Smith spoke about the pitfalls, saying, “I’m always just portrayed as some bimbo, never taken seriously. I think that hurts me a little bit.”

Billy wondered if anyone could have saved her from herself.

Macfarlane said, “I think when [her son] Danny died, that was the turning point. He really was her rock, her stability, and I think once he died, she lost her bearings.”

Danny, 20, overdosed in September 2006 just days after his little sister Dannielynn Birkhead was born. Five months later, in February 2007, Anne Nicole died too.

Macfarlane said of Smith’s death, “I think the way things turned out was absolutely tragic. I think she had so much to give. It’s a tragic story. You can’t deny that.”