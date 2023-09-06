Heidi Klum on Gifting Hubby Tom Kaulitz Two Puppies! (Exclusive)

Trae Patton/NBC

On Tuesday night, Heidi Klum chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour after the latest “America’s Got Talent” live performances.

Heidi also dished on getting her husband Tom Kaulitz two puppies for his birthday after losing their dogs just weeks apart earlier this year.

She said, “My husband didn’t know I was going to get puppies because I asked him, you know, because we lost all of our dogs and it was horrible… We still have, you know, the beds and the collars and the passports and the urns and it’s kind of like a little bit of a cemetery still at our house… My husband is very much, obviously, still thinking of our dogs, you know, that we lost and I asked him, I said, ‘You know, maybe we should get puppies when we get back?’ and he’s like, ‘I don’t think I’m ready, babe.’ But when are you ever ready for anything?”

Heidi opted to get two puppies, saying, “They choose you in a way and they both chose me. Me and my kids… We all went and, you know, we saw all of these puppies.”

As for life with the puppies, Klum shared, “They don’t come potty-trained… there’s poop everywhere and you walk somewhere down the hallway… you just step into, like, some pee-pee again…They’re all over the place.”

She also gushed about going to Beyonce’s Renaissance world tour with two of her kids. She dished, “They were, like, for two hours, mouth open, just, like, they were obsessed… I think they just feel when greatness is in the room.”

Heidi “loved” the concert, saying, “I’ve seen her, like, a few times before and again and again, it’s always amazing.”

Klum’s favorite song by Beyoncé is “Love on Top.”

Heidi also raved about Herwan Legaillard, who is known as the sword-swallower on “AGT,” commenting, “He was amazing. I also love how he does all of his own couture.”