Heidi Klum Says Her Worm Costume Made Her ‘So Claustrophobic’ (Exclusive)

Backgrid

After her big Halloween party, Heidi Klum was back with her “AGT” family as they filmed “AGT All-Stars” in Los Angeles.

“Extra’s’” Terri Seymour spoke with Heidi about her Halloween, dressing up as a life-sized worm.

Heidi admitted, “I got so claustrophobic in there. It’s not something you can take off, even if I wanted to rip it off.”

Getty Images

She explained, “It had to be removed first with a special solution to even get my face back out. It was something.”

As for the party itself, Heidi dished, “I danced till like 4, 4:30 in the morning. Questlove was there… First, I was dancing like a worm, then was like, ‘I can’t take it anymore,’ so we dewormed and then had fun.”

Heidi shared that she had “so much slime” on her to create a “glistening effect” for her worm costume. As a result, people who hugged her were “full of gunk.”

Of the inspiration behind her costume, Klum revealed, “I wanted to… be a tree, be hidden in the tree trunk, and kind of have branches and leaves… Then it went from that to the worm. I said, ‘Can’t be comical, it has to look like a real one… I want a regular old rain worm.’”

Will she be super-hot and sexy next year? She answered, “I don’t know.”

Klum did have a sexy bodysuit underneath her worm costume. She said, “I wanted to take this off and still be there… I just danced. Still, with my face, it literally looked like a truck drove over my face.”

Heidi’s daughter Leni, who moved to NYC for school, was also at the party for the first time. Heidi recalled, “She was like ‘Please, Mommy, can I come by for a little bit?’… She was Catwoman.”

Heidi has adjusted to her daughter being away. She pointed out, “You have no choice. That is where she goes to school and she loves it there… She is always like, ‘It is so boring in L.A. In N.Y., there is so much to do.’”