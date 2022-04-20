Heidi Klum Talks Shooting SKIMS Campaign with Kim Kardashian (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Heidi Klum is back with the “America’s Got Talent” gang!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Heidi, who dished on shooting a SKIMS campaign with Kim Kardashian, Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Candice Swanepoel.

Heidi, Alessandra, and Candice were all previously Victoria’s Secret Angels.

Heidi shared, “It was so much fun, and I have to say Kim was there… She was just like… ‘I’ve been watching you guys all this time and now I can’t even believe it, you’re all here in my studio and you’re shooting this for me,’ and I was like, ‘Well, why are you not in the photos?’ and she’s like, ‘No, no, it’s all about you girls,’ and I’m like, ‘No, no, no, you should be in the photos.’ The clothes came off. She just hopped right in.”

Kim treated them to beignets. Heidi revealed, “When we were shooting, she had like a truck of beignets, which I’ve never had before, so that was a little tricky, shooting in lingerie, also with five beignets in your stomach. That was a lot but good.”

Klum also opened up about attending Coachella with hubby Tom Kaulitz. She commented, “This was my first time at Coachella… I’m more of a Burning Man lover because you know it’s just so much space there and I love the art and you can just ride around your bicycle and you’re like really, really dusty. I feel like Coachella is more about, like, who’s wearing what, and then you have to run to this concert and then you quickly have to go to that concert. I have so many blisters on my feet from running everywhere. I had no idea. And then it’s freezing at night, but it was a lot of fun.”

As for the new season of “AGT,” Heidi teased, “I’m not kidding. This season is crazy, and I feel like people are sitting at home and they’re watching the show and they’re like, ‘How can we top this?’ It was almost like people were like, ‘Okay, let’s mush it all together, let’s take a little bit of aerialist, let’s take a little bit of comedian, let’s take a little bit of dancing, and mush it all up, and let’s come up with a new act.’”