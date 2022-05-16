Heidi Klum Teases New Season of ‘AGT’: ‘It’s a Roller Coaster Ride of Emotions’

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Carlos Greer caught up with Heidi Klum at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, to chat about music, “America’s Got Talent,” and Simon Cowell’s engagement.

Carlos had just spotted Heidi the night before at dinner with Tiësto, so he asked if they would ever collab on music together. “You never know,” Heidi replied. “I just love him so much. Probably I’m one of his biggest fans, always go to all of his big shows that he has. Yesterday he had a daytime pool party… It’s so much fun and I just really love his music.”

Heidi and Snoop Dogg recently released the song “Chai Tea,” and Klum said, “I’ve always loved music. but participating in it is a whole different thing. Doing it with Snoop Dogg was so much fun.” The star confessed, however, that she had never had a major confession for “Extra”: “I never had chai tea before that.” Now she drinks it, saying, “I love it! I am addicted to it.”

Carlos asked if she will do a full album, but Heidi said, “I don’t know. This was because I was asked to do the theme song for my show in Germany… so I called Snoop Dog. It was so amazing. Still pinching myself.”

“America’s Got Talent” is back in a few weeks. Sharing what fans can expect, Heidi said, “Better than ever, it’s a roller coaster ride of emotions… There are so many unusual different acts this year.”