Heidi Klum Slams ‘Insane’ Report She Only Eats 900 Calories a Day (Exclusive)

Heidi Klum is setting the record straight on reports she only eats 900 calories a day.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with the model at the “America’s Got Talent” live show, where she shot down the gone-viral story,

Heidi said the story is "100 percent not true. I don’t even know where that came from this is why I have to step in and say something."

She continued, “One, I’ve never counted calories, I’ve never had to. I kind of eat what I want. I eat right for many, many years. I think it’s all about making the right choices. I know what it is right for my body but to say I only eat 900 calories is insane. That is nothing... I’m 5'9", I’m 138, how is that even possible?”

The star went on, “So I feel like it’s unfair to all the people that are reading this who want to follow or possibly want to look like me and then they only eat 900 calories a day that is unhealthy for most people and so I feel like I had to step in and say something.”

Klum explained, "I looked at it on the internet and there were so many articles about it and I was like, ‘This has to stop spreading.’"

Meanwhile, on “AGT,” Heidi stepped in to save Lavender with her golden buzzer. Her pick is one of the two acts, along with Adrian Stoica and Hurricane, moving on this week to the “AGT” finals.

Heidi said, “I’m so proud of her but I’m just so happy for her.”