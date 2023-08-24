Getty Images

Kevin Costner’s ex, Christine Baumgartner, is leveling new allegations against him amid their divorce.

She’s accusing him of hiding the big bucks he’s made from “Yellowstone” and his movies, saying in court papers that he’s “withholding evidence,” “stonewalling,” and being “evasive.”

In documents obtained by “Extra,” Christine is asking a judge to force Kevin’s lawyers to give them more details about his “future endeavors and anticipated income” now that “Yellowstone” is coming to an end.

Baumgartner has already demanded Costner give up “a myriad of bank account and credit card statements” in connection with how much money he should pay in child support.

Previously, a judge asked the Oscar winner to fork over nearly $130,000 a month, but Christine says that figure “remains a contested issue.” She had originally asked for $250,000.

It is still a mystery why Christine filed for divorce. She has insisted in court papers, “I did not pressure Kevin to leave the ‘Yellowstone’ show,” one that made him millions and left her in charge at home.

Documents show Kevin’s income in 2022 was $19.5 million, but his lawyers claim Christine’s request to dig into his finances is “not relevant” since they had a prenup in place, signed before their 2004 Aspen wedding.

Kevin’s lawyer called Christine’s demands “burdensome, oppressive and harassing.” It could all come to a head when the case heads to court next week.