Kevin Costner’s Ex Moves Into Former Staff Quarters on His Property (Report)

Getty Images

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner is moving out of their marital home.

People magazine reports Christine, 49, is moving into a smaller home on Costner’s property.

A source explained, “Christine is following the legal advice per the prenup and is vacating the family house," adding that she “will stay at a smaller house on the property that’s been used as a staff quarter."

The insider insisted, "This is a temporary solution. She is still looking for another house. She is staying in the area to not disrupt the kids’ lives. They will be back at school in the fall with their friends. Christine is trying to keep everything as normal as possible. Her sole focus is the kids.”

The news comes after Page Six posted photos of moving trucks and boxes at their marital home on Friday.

While Christine was busy moving out, Costner, 68, has been photographed enjoying a vacation with their three children — Grace, 13, Hayes, 14, and Cayden, 16 — in Aspen.

Earlier this month, the exes had a hearing over Costner’s Carpinteria, California, estate. According to Yahoo News, Christine attended in person, while Kevin appeared via Zoom.

Previously, in docs obtained by “Extra,” Costner claimed that Baumgartner refused to move out of his home, despite a prenup requiring she vacate his properties within 30 days of filing for divorce. She filed May 1 after 19 years of marriage.

Following the hearing, Yahoo reported a judge sided with Kevin and ordered Christine out by July 31.

It was also this month that a judge tentatively ruled that Costner must pay Baumgartner $129,755 a month in child support, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The outlet reports the ruling is not set in stone. In an additional hearing, both sides will present evidence to the judge of the appropriate amount for child support, so it could increase or decrease.