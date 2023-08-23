Priscilla Presley Recalls Worrisome Last Moments with Lisa Marie

Getty Images

Priscilla Presley is opening up about her final moments with late daughter Lisa Marie Presley.

In a Hollywood Reporter interview with Sofia Coppola, Presley recalled the last time they met up.

The two were celebrating Austin Butler’s Golden Globes win at the Chateau Marmont when Priscilla knew “there was something not right.”

She told Sofia, “We had just gotten there, you go down all these stairs. I tripped a little bit because I had these high heels on, and she started laughing so hard. I started laughing. We hadn’t even had a drink yet. She goes, ‘Oh, my God, Mom, you can’t even have a drink.'”

As they were sitting down for drinks, Lisa told Priscilla, “Mom, my stomach hurts really bad.’” They “immediately got up and left.”

Two days later, Priscilla received a call from Danny Keough that Lisa Marie suffered cardiac arrest.

By the time Priscilla arrived at the hospital, Lisa Marie was “already gone.”

Priscilla admitted, “I still can’t believe it. I don’t wish this on any mother.”

It was recently reviewed that Lisa Marie died from a “small bowel obstruction.”

Following her death, it was reported that Priscilla and Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley Keough were at odds over her estate.

In June, a settlement had been reached, with Priscilla receiving $1 million from Riley.

Priscilla opened up on their relationship, telling Sofia, “Riley is now the executor, which should be right, obviously, being her daughter. Riley and I are on good terms. We were never not on good terms. That was all publicity. This is private and this is not something to fool around with and say that we're not agreeing."

She added, “In fact, I'm having dinner with [Riley] tonight. We understand what needs to be done. I'm there for her. She knows that. She wants me there for her to help her."

Earlier this month, Riley discussed their relationship in an interview for Vanity Fair. She said, “Things with Grandma will be happy. They've never not been happy. She's a beautiful woman, and she was a huge part of creating my grandfather's legacy and Graceland. It's very important to her. He was the love of her life. Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy."