“Blossom” star Joey Lawrence is all about family!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush sat down with Joey, who is celebrating his one-year wedding anniversary with his wife Samantha Cope and the birth of their first child together, 6-month-old daughter Dylan Rose.

During the on-set interview, Joey shared, “I have three beautiful daughters and finally found somebody that’s great, you know, that just makes you happy and you feel just great being around, so it’s a good time.”

Joey is also a dad to teenage daughters Charleston and Liberty, who he co-parents with ex Chandie Yawn-Nelson.

Lawrence also discussed having a great time working with his famous brothers, Matthew and Andy Lawrence, on their “Brotherly Love” podcast.

“Navigating through this crazy life, I’ve had my brothers to lean on, to trust,” Lawrence noted. “We said, ‘You know what, man, let’s just do what we love to do,’ which is be together, be ourselves. No one’s ever seen us like that.”

Of the podcast, Joey commented, “We literally talk about nothing. People said it’s the podcast about nothing, but we love it because nobody’s coming on to hock stuff. It’s like dinner table conversation and that’s why I think it’s working.”

As for the possibility of making the podcast into a show, Joey commented, “We're working on something cool in the scripted space. I think it will be really neat as grown men to come back to the half-hour comedy space.”