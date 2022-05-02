Joey Lawrence & Samantha Cope Are Married!

Instagram

Joey Lawrence, 46, and Samantha Cope, 34, said “I do” over the weekend in Temecula, California.

People magazine reports the pair tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony at Temecula Creek Inn on Sunday. See their wedding photo here!

Cope wore a gorgeous tulle gown by Wtoo by Watters, and Lawrence beamed in a cream suit by ASOS.

The whole affair was planned by Heather Christian Folger of HCD Weddings and Events, and included a cocktail hour and a farm-to-table feast of filet, mahi-mahi, and chicken.

Of course, Joey’s famous brothers Matthew and Andrew Lawrence were among the guests, as well as his two daughters, Charleston, 15, and Liberty, 12.

Before their big day, Lawrence and Cope opened up to People about their relationship. The “Blossom” actor gushed, "It just feels so right. Life can be challenging at times, but when God gives you the right person, it's worth it."

Cope added, "From day one, it was such a safe place to be myself. He loves everything about me and celebrates all those weird quirks about me. I was so blessed to be in a position to receive that. Two weeks in, I was like, 'I will be with you forever.'"

Lawrence put it this way: "When you meet the right person, if you're lucky enough, it cuts to the chase so quick. I have somebody who is like-minded and has the same love language, and we communicate the same way. That's super important. And I am so thankful."

The pair met in 2020 when they co-starred together in the Lifetime movie “My Husband’s Secret Brother.”

Joey revealed their engagement to Page Six in August 2021. Joey told the paper, “I just met the most amazing person ever. Like your best friend and that person you really do share pretty much everything in common with. I know when you grow up, you always hear about opposites attract. But as we get older, we realize you really do have to grow old with your best pal because there are so many areas in life where, you know, it will tear you apart if you’re not.”