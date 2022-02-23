Cheryl Burke & Matthew Lawrence Split

Getty Images

Cheryl Burke, 37, and Matthew Lawrence, 42, are calling it quits after more than two years of marriage.

TMZ reports Burke field the divorce papers in Los Angeles last week.

Burke cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

She listed January 7 as their separation date.

According to the outlet, they signed a prenuptial agreement.

There are no custody issues, as the pair don’t have any children together.

The last time Matthew appeared on Cheryl's Instagram was on Christmas.

In December, "Extra's" Katie Krause spoke with Cheryl at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball in Los Angeles, where she expressed wanting to go on vacation with Matthew. She said, "We've got lots of animals... it's part of a bigger plan. We're looking at staycationing it."

At the time, the couple had 48 reptiles, which Matthew cared for.

As for a reality show together, Burke said, "It's never boring in our household." While they "kinda started little something" with her matron of honor Leah Remini, Cheryl said, "We just need somebody to buy it."

Cheryl opened up on her holiday plans with Matthew, saying they were planning on renting a house and spending time with their families.

When asked if Cheryl would ever have Matthew as a dance partner on "Dancing with the Stars," she quipped, "Hell no, if you want us to stay together, I highly suggest that doesn't happen."

She added, "I think Matthew and I could have done it when we dated like 10 years ago, in the beginning, but not now. It would be a trainwreck."

Six months ago, Cheryl opened up on the possibility of having children with Matthew on “The Tamron Hall Show.” She said, “[‘Dancing with the Stars’ is] a huge accomplishment and I am grateful for that experience. But I'm not like these other girls who just had babies and can just bounce back. I know my body, but I also, more importantly, know my own mental health, and if I have this body image issue that I'm dealing with, again, if this [my head] is not okay, I can't perform."

In a recent episode of her podcast “Pretty Messed Up,” Burke discussed the desire to freeze her eggs, sharing, “I do need to freeze my eggs and I’m really nervous about that. [That probably needs to happen] this year, which would mean I have to get off of my birth control, which means I’m a little paranoid about it.”

The couple met when Cheryl was paired with Matthew's brother Joey Lawrence on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2006. They started dating in 2007, but split in 2008.

Burke and Lawrence, who is known for “Boy Meets World” and “Mrs. Doubtfire,” rekindled their romance in 2017.

Lawrence popped the question on Cheryl's 34th birthday in May 2018, and she shared the happy news on Instagram with a photo of her giant sparkler. Burke wrote, “OMG! So far so good for 34! #amilliontimesyes #imengaged #herecomesthebride.”

In the spring of 2019, they tied the knot at Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego.

Cheryl wore an off-the-shoulder white gown with a white necklace. She accessorized with a long veil in her dark brown lob, and carried a bouquet of lilies.

Last year, Cheryl opened up about her struggle to stay sober after their first wedding anniversary. She revealed on “Pretty Messed Up” podcast that she was “triggered” when their Hawaii hotel sent a bottle of champagne.

Without sharing too much details, Burke admitted, “I have a lot of personal stuff going on right now at the moment, and so it’s been very… I feel like I’m walking on a really tight rope at the moment.”