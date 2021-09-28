‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke Jokes She’ll Be Cody Rigsby’s ‘Dance Mom’ from Quarantine Next Week

ABC

“Dancing with the Stars” partners Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby are speaking out from quarantine after she tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Burke, who is fully vaccinated, tearfully took to social media on Sunday to announce her COVID results. Rigsby was asked to isolate, too, so they were unable to compete in person during the show. Instead, Cheryl and Cody’s rehearsal footage was used, and they ended up scoring 24 out of 40 on their salsa.

“Extra” spoke to the pair after the show from their respective quarantines.

Cheryl gave a health update, saying she feels “so normal it is weird,” adding, “I was so congested yesterday, I felt so crappy yesterday… Thank God I'm fully vaccinated.”

As for her husband, Matthew Lawrence, she shared, “We are basically like roommates — he’s sleeping in the master and I got the rest of the house.”

Cody shared his initial reaction to hearing Burke had tested positive, saying, “First and foremost, I wanted Cheryl to be okay and I wanted to tell her, ‘How are you doing? I am sorry you are dealing with this and no matter what we'll get through this.’”

The Peloton instructor went on, “I wasn’t sure, ‘Am I going to get eliminated if Cheryl can’t dance? What are the options?’”

Cody, who battled COVID himself months ago, said, “I thought I was going to dance with a sub at first… Then those people that know COVID more gave their guidance and said that's not an option, so what was an option… they had the rehearsal footage, and that’s what we got. It was a fine representation, [but] it wasn’t the best representation.”

As far as the rest of the season goes, Cheryl said, “We're just taking it day by day… I'm definitely quarantined for sure.”

Cody is set to hit the dance floor next week, but he said, “Nothing has been officially announced… We’re still weighing those options… Obviously, Cheryl will be with me every step of the way.” When it comes to a possible pro dancer substitute, Cody said, “No one has been definitively chosen as of yet.”

Cheryl joked, “I'm going to be the dance mom that nobody wants around… I’m just gonna be Zooming in at random moments and start yelling at people.”

Cody teased his upcoming performance, saying, “I’m dancing to my favorite Britney Spears song of all time.”