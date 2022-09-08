Joey Lawrence & Samantha Cope Expecting First Child — See Her Bump!

Actor Joey Lawrence is growing his family!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Lawrence, 46, and his actress wife Samantha Cope, 35, are expecting their first child together.

Along with a photo of himself cradling her growing baby bump, Joey wrote, “The blessings just keep on coming. Proud of you babe! 🖤 Baby Lawrence on the way!”

The news comes just three months after Joey and Samantha tied the knot in Temecula, California.

Lawrence is also the father of daughters Charleston, 16, and Liberty, 12, with ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson.

Joey and Chandie finalized their divorce in February.

A private settlement was reached out of court regarding spousal support, child support, and assets.

They have agreed to shared joint legal custody of their two daughters.

Last year, Joey opened up about co-parenting with Chandie, telling Us, “At the end of the day, you always take the high road. There’s no excuse for being anything but kind. [Our relationship] didn’t work out on a personal level, but we still share two amazing people. You’ve got to put them first and set an example.”