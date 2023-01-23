Joey Lawrence and his wife Samantha Cope’s bundle of joy has arrived!

The couple welcomed a baby girl, who was born on January 16.

Days ago, Joey announced the news on Instagram. He wrote, “Dylan Rose Lawrence ~ Mom, Dad and big sisters are all so smitten with you sweet girl!”

“we welcomed her into this world with the most amazing midwife, everyone is happy and healthy and we are overjoyed with gratitude 🙏🏼🤍,” Joey added. “Wow what a beautiful journey. thank you for all your continued love surrounding this beautiful new life! stay tuned for baby spam xoxo.”

The couple broke the news that they were expecting in September.

Along with a photo of himself cradling her growing baby bump, Joey wrote, “The blessings just keep on coming. Proud of you babe! 🖤 Baby Lawrence on the way!”

The news came just three months after Joey and Samantha tied the knot in Temecula, California.

Lawrence is also the father of daughters Charleston, 16, and Liberty, 12, with ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson.

Joey and Chandie finalized their divorce nearly a year ago.

A private settlement was reached out of court regarding spousal support, child support, and assets.

They have agreed to shared joint legal custody of their two daughters.

Last year, Joey opened up about co-parenting with Chandie, telling Us, “At the end of the day, you always take the high road. There’s no excuse for being anything but kind. [Our relationship] didn’t work out on a personal level, but we still share two amazing people. You’ve got to put them first and set an example.”