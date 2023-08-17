Instagram

On Wednesday, Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears after 14 months of marriage.

He reportedly signed a prenup that would give him $1 million for every two years of their marriage.

While it has been reported that Sam was threatening to release “extraordinarily embarrassing information” about Britney if the prenup is not renegotiated, a source close the situation told "Extra" that it is “just not true.”

In the docs obtained by "Extra," Asghari is asking for spousal support and attorney fees, but he could try for more despite being limited by a prenup.

The docs state, "[Sam] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party… There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to [Sam] at this time."

In the papers, Asghari listed their date of separation as July 28.

As for the reason behind the split, he cited “irreconcilable differences.”