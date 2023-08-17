Britney Spears Working on Deal for Comeback Album Amid Divorce News (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Britney Spears is caught up in a divorce from Sam Asghari, but she’s also working on a deal for a comeback album.

“Extra” has learned that Spears is working on putting together a deal with Sony for what could be an epic comeback album.

A source close to the situation revealed the news as Britney’s divorce makes headlines everywhere.

Britney has built a reported $75-million fortune with a long line of number-one hits including her biggest song of all time, “…Baby One More Time.”

Just weeks before the split, Britney released the new single “Mind Your Business,” featuring Will.i.am.

"Extra's" Melvin Robert recently spoke with Will.i.am about the meaning behind the song. He shared, "Mind Your Business’ was what summarized that banter between she and I — that, and everybody has that right to have things that are precious to them. You shouldn't have to share everything. Her picture is a price and people are chasing to get paid. Like, how is that a life to live?”

As for working with Britney, Will.i.am dished, "It's awesome working with her in the studio. She has tons of ideas, but writing the song, I took a different approach. So, we went through these discussions, and I would take notes. We would just talk about all these different types of subjects: fame, love, aspirations, dreams. It was about privacy and fame.”

Britney and Will.i.am have worked together before with their hit “Scream & Shout.”

Last year, Britney collaborated with Elton John on “Hold Me Closer,” which sampled his songs “Tiny Dancer” and “The One.”