“Extra’s” Tommy DiDario went behind the scenes with bride-to-be Robin Roberts!

DiDario had the chance to be part of this special day with Robin, who will marry her longtime love Amber Laign.

Tommy told Robin, “Not many people that can get me to jump out of a cake like you did!”

Robin laughed, saying, “You are a man of your word. When that cake came rolling, I’m like, ‘No, no, no! That’s not gonna happen.’ But you did it!”

Tommy responded, “I thought we were doing it in your backyard for a private party. Not on national TV. But here we are.”

”Because we go big or we go home!” Robin declared.

As for she felt about the celebration, Roberts commented, “Could I ever have imagined this as a child growing up in Mississippi? What I kept hearing from people over and over again… love.”

She went on, “Those of us who are in the community, we know what that means… And that was something that kept going through my mind and going, ‘Wow, could I ever have imagined that?’ but I'm so grateful to have experienced it.”

Robin noted that she “can’t wait” until she’s called a “bride” and not “bride-to-be.”

She said of the wedding, "It's going to be an intimate ceremony with close family and friends and then the reception is on!"

When DiDario commented that Robin and Amber will “look fly for the wedding,” Roberts quipped, “’Cause we've been shedding for the wedding! I've been moving my tail for the veil! It feels like it's truly a next chapter, and we're doing it together.”