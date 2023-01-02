Getty Images

“Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts is taking a big step in her relationship with longtime partner Amber Laign.

During an interview posted on her Instagram, Roberts told motivational speaker Gabby Bernstein, “I'm hesitating because I haven't said it out loud yet — I'm saying yes to marriage. We're getting married this year."

Referencing Amber’s battle with breast cancer, Robin added, “It was something we had talked about but we had put it off. She became ill. It is saying yes to that, and that next chapter."

Roberts captioned the Instagram post, “Saying YES to marriage in 2023. Always a joy to chat with @gabbybernstein…she joined us LIVE with a manifestation challenge to realize your dreams in the new year. #marriage #manifestation #loveislove."

Robin and Amber have been together since 2005.

Last year, Robin revealed Amber’s battle with cancer. She said, “At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer. She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy."

“She and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges, like my journey with cancer," Roberts went on. "It's my turn now to be there for her like she was for me."

Robin is a breast cancer survivor who also had to undergo a bone marrow transplant after being diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome in 2012.

Roberts has said in the past that being the caregiver can be more difficult in some ways. She told "Extra" Special Correspondent Tommy DiDario last year, “When you’re the patient, you know what you’re doing. You have your treatment, your doctors, you have people watching over you helping you. When you’re on the other end as a caregiver, you feel helpless and that has been difficult.”

Getting emotional, she continued, “I don’t like the feeling of helplessness, even though I can help her navigate what it’s like to be a cancer patient… Some things that didn’t happen to me happened to her, which has delayed her treatment… Amber is a light. Any time that light is dimmed, it just breaks my heart because that’s not who she is.”