“Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts got emotional opening up to “Extra’s” Tommy DiDario about marrying longtime love Amber Laign, and the new season of “Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts.”

Robin is ready to walk down the aisle with Amber after 18 years of together. She told Tommy, “I'm saying yes to marriage. You're a very good friend because you've been privy to some details. But you're keeping them mum right now.”

He told her, “I got you.”

Roberts continued, “There's some things you just want to keep to yourself, but we are so excited. This is saying something to be with someone for 18 years… and to be so excited. It's like a brand-new chapter, a fresh start… Couldn’t be happier.”

When asked about plans, she said, “It is very important to get a good wedding planner… It's a daily discussion, Tommy. I never thought I'd be planning not just the wedding but a honeymoon. When you grow up and you know that you’re gay — especially older — you think that's never going to happen. You're not going to have the wedding. You're not going to have the honeymoon.”

Getting emotional, she continued, “And so now to be talking about it and for it to be embraced by folks, it's quite special… The save-the-dates are going out soon.”

DiDario went on to ask how Robin hopes she and Amber will feel at the end of their wedding day.

Robin replied, “Mmmm, whooo, Tommy. that is…” Getting tearful, she continued, “It took us a while to get here because we've both been through so much healthwise,” explaining, “Loss of her father, loss of my mother — my father had already passed before we met — we have some things that are very special that are going to honor our folks that are not with us.”

Roberts added, “And at the end of the day, a very long day, a very good day, with family and friends, we're going to exhale and I think we'll look at each other and say... ‘This was worth the wait.’ That’s how I am going to feel. It was totally worth the wait with the right person.”

Dishing on the fun stuff, Tommy asked which “GMA” colleagues will be on the dancefloor first? Robin answered, “Lara Spencer… I say Lara and Sam [Champion] will be the first out.”

First to get tipsy? Robin told him, “Whooo, did I already mention Lara and Sam?”

DiDario also wanted to know, “Who’s going to show up fashion-forward, ready for their moment… dressed to kill?

She told him, “Your husband Gio Benitez… Also Michael [Strahan], because he has his own line of clothing… So when you say, ‘Who are you wearing?’ He’s like… ‘I’m wearing myself. Michael Strahan.' He’s going to look sharp.”

Meanwhile, the new season of “Turning the Tables” premieres tomorrow on Disney+.

Robin shared, “We have a new group of great women who are willing to share and provide insight and talking about topics this time like fulfillment, certainty, grace, community. It was just taking what we did in Season 1 and building upon it in Season 2.”

Tommy told her, “There’s so much emotion in Season 2. Your guests truly opened up, Brooke Shields…”

Roberts said, “For so long she let others tell her story, dictate her story from a very young age. And for her to take ownership and the strength she has and to be with her… After the cameras stop they are still talking to one another… The vulnerability that these women like Brooke displayed, it’s really showing people that yes, you have these triumphs, but there are trials as well.”

Robin went on to explain why her show is entitled “Turning the Tables.” Getting emotional about her own mother’s death, she said, “I never know what the guests are going to ask of me, we are just having a conversation… My mother, she loved community, she loved women helping other women and lifting up… I could just see her when we were taping… I could honestly see her from her heavenly balcony going, ‘Yeah, this is what it is about.’”