A year ago, “DWTS” pro dancers Emma Slater and Sasha Farber called it quits, but why?

Now, Emma is revealing the exact reason for the split.

During a podcast interview on “The Viall Files,” she shared, “We’re just at potentially two different places. But the hard part was that the love actually didn’t go [away].”

She told Nick Viall, “It’s really the kid thing. It’s interesting because I do want to have kids; I just don’t want to delay Sasha’s path in having kids because I know that he is ready for that. I don’t want to talk about him too much because that’s really for him to say, but it’s about kids.

“I do want kids,” Emma emphasized. “I don’t know what it is. I’m just figuring that out for myself. It’s not something I take lightly, and I don’t want to enter into something that I’m not sure about because I would never do that.”

While they “did have” conversations about having children together, she felt some “resistance.” Slater pointed out, “That’s been the real friction and the real hard part. It had nothing to do with him. He’s always been very much himself. It’s me that’s found it difficult to understand why I’m feeling different.”

Emma isn’t dating anyone right now, but she does have “visions” of what she wants in a future partner. She said, “Honestly, I have visions of a guy walking into my life… I see, like, a tall guy with, like, blue eyes and, maybe, British or someone. Like, that would be ideal. I don’t know why that’s coming to my head. [And] blond. I don’t know a guy like that.”

Slater also has an idea of how she wants to handle her future relationships too. She commented, “I think having a relationship in the public eye is so hard, and it’s really difficult when you’re trying to navigate how you feel and you’re trying to keep that respect for your relationship when everyone has an opinion. Privacy is something that I really, really value, and moving forward I think that’s something I’m gonna try to keep with my partner.”

Emma and Sasha were married for four years before they separated.

Slater filed for divorce earlier this year, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

According to the docs, Slater wants the judge to terminate the possibility of spousal support for Farber.

The split was described as “amicable” in the papers, which state, “Petitioner & Respondent intend on amicably resolving all property issues in a subsequent Stipulated Judgment of Dissolution of Marriage. Petitioner reserves the right to amend if necessary.”

In October, “Extra” spoke with Emma, who opened up about how she was coping with the split.