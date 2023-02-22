Getty Images

Months after their split, “Dancing with the Stars” pro Emma Slater has filed for divorce from Sasha Farber.

In the court documents obtained by The Blast, Slater cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

According to the docs, Slater wants the judge to terminate the possibility of spousal support for Farber.

The split was described as an “amicable” one in the papers, which state, “Petitioner & Respondent intend on amicably resolving all property issues in a subsequent Stipulated Judgment of Dissolution of Marriage. Petitioner reserves the right to amend if necessary.”

Since they had no children together, it could be a smoother divorce.

In October, “Extra” spoke with Emma, who opened up about how she was coping with the split.

Slater shared, “I think it's been a challenging year for a lot of people… For me, I just kind of surround myself with a lot of friends and just try to uplift and do the best I can, and I really do think that that's the same for almost everybody.”

The two had been the subject of split rumors for a few months. They weren’t featuring each other on their respective Instagrams.

Farber was noticeably absent from Slater’s recent vacation in Italy. She has also posted several pics of herself without a wedding ring.

To fuel more rumors, they didn’t acknowledge their fourth wedding anniversary.

Emma and Sasha first broke up in 2014 after three years together. At the time, she told Glamour, “I don’t think we’re supposed to finish together. I think there are other people that might make us both individually happy, but I’m always going to be his best friend. It has just happened in the way we have gone from a beautiful three-year relationship, which I love and cherish, to best friends.”