“Dancing with the Stars” pro dancers Emma Slater and Sasha Farber have reportedly gone their separate ways after four years of marriage.

A source told Us Weekly, “They’ve been apart for many months now. They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life.”

The insider noted that it was a “tough decision” for the pair. They added, “It’s been a difficult time since they really care about each other and have been together for so long.”

While they may have separated, neither has filed for divorce yet.

Emma and Sasha have reportedly been “leaning on friends for support” and will “continue to work together as professional dancers.” The source emphasized, “They’re pros and won’t let their personal life get in the way of ‘DWTS.’”

The two have been the subject of split rumors for a few months. They have not been featuring each other on their respective Instagrams.

Farber was noticeably absent from Slater’s recent vacation in Italy. She has also posted several pics of herself without a wedding ring.

To fuel more rumors, they didn’t acknowledge their fourth wedding anniversary.

The last time Emma posted a photo of Sasha was in May. In honor of his birthday, she wrote, “Happy birthday @sashafarber1!!! What a special one you are, no doubt about that :) Thank you for all that you do and all that you are. You are so loved, loved by everyone and you deserve the best always. You’re always there for everyone, doing everything to make other people happy. Even when theres a lot going on. I wish you everything that your heart desires! Here to cheer you on no matter what!! Everyone wish Sash a happy birthday!!!!! 🎉🎂🎈.”

Last year, Slater opened up about how juggles work/life balance. She told Us Weekly, “I think we do a really good job of separating our work life from our home life, which is crazy because we literally [do] everything together. So, it is hard to separate it. For some reason, we do a really good job with that. It’s just, like, it doesn’t get to us in our personal life.”

Emma and Sasha first broke up in 2014 after three years together. At the time, she told Glamour, “I don’t think we’re supposed to finish together. I think there are other people that might make us both individually happy, but I’m always going to be his best friend. It has just happened in the way we have gone from a beautiful three-year relationship, which I love and cherish, to best friends.”