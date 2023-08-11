Harry Styles & Taylor Russell Get Cozy in London

Getty Images

Things seem to be heating up this summer between Harry Styles and Taylor Russell!

The actress and singer were spotted together at the opening night gala of the play “The Effect” at London’s National Theatre August 9. Russell stars in the production, which is a revival of the critically acclaimed 2012 play.

Pictures of the two at the premiere show them looking cozy and chatting among themselves and friends, including Harry’s friend James Corden.

This comes after Taylor and Harry were photographed walking around Vienna together earlier this summer. Russell also showed her support for Harry at his show in the Austrian capital, which was part of his Love on Tour concert series.

Last month, Taylor also joined the pop star’s friends to watch him perform at Reggio Emilia in Italy.

The pair first ignited romance rumors when they spotted exiting London’s White Cube art gallery together at the end of June.