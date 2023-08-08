Getty

Rapper Tory Lanez was sentenced to a decade in prison Tuesday after being found guilty on three felony counts for shooting singer Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020.

Lanez was convicted of assaulting Megan with a semi-automatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

The unanimous verdict was decided by a jury in Los Angeles Superior Court on December 23, 2022, following a nine-day trial.

“The jury got it right,” Megan’s lawyer Alex Spiro said in a statement at the time. “I am thankful there is justice for Meg.”

NBC News reports attorneys for both sides raised several factors when considering Lanez’s potential sentence. Judge David Herriford allowed seven witnesses to provide statements on the Canadian rapper’s childhood trauma, his 6-year-old son, and his charitable contributions.

Singer Iggy Azalea sent a letter to the judge asking that when deciding on Troy’s sentence to make it “transformative, not life-destroying.”

She also later shared her thoughts on Twitter. “I am not in support of throwing away anyone’s life if we can give reasonable punishments that are rehabilitative instead. I support prison reform. Period.”

Megan had testified emotionally at the trial.

“I’m in shock. I’m scared. I hear a gun going off. I couldn’t believe he was shooting at me. He was holding the gun, pointing it at me,” Megan said during her testimony to a full courtroom last year.

According to Megan, Lanez shot at her and told her, “Dance, b-tch.”

While Megan was not present for the sentencing, she did issue a statement that was read by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta on Monday.

“Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace. Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”