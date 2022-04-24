Megan Thee Stallion Cries Recounting 2020 Shooting: 'I Was Really Scared'

Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion is opening up to "CBS Mornings" anchor Gayle King about being shot in July 2020, shedding tears while recounting the terrifying ordeal.

In a teaser for the interview, which airs Monday, the Grammy-winning artist — fresh off a triumphant performance at Coachella — alleges that Tory Lanez shot her in her feet at a Hollywood Hills party.

Tearfully, she said the argument that preceded the shooting came about because she "was ready to go and everybody else wasn't ready to go, but that's like normal friend stuff. We fuss about silly stuff all the time."

The 27-year-old rapper went on, "But... I never put my hands on anybody, I never raised my voice too loud. This was one of them times where it shouldn't have got this crazy."

In her talk with King, she describes vividly her memory of Lanez shooting down at her while "standing up over the window" after demanding that she "dance."

Recalling that everything had happened "so fast," she remembered thinking to herself that moving one way or another could make the difference between life and death.

"I didn't even want to move," she admitted. "I didn't want to move too quick, 'cause I'm like, 'Oh, my God, if I take the wrong step, I don't know if he could shoot something that's super important, I don't know if he could shoot me and kill me.'"

She said she was scared because, "I had never been shot at before."

Lanez was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. He made $35,000 bail that day, and in October 2020 was charged with felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded (unregistered) firearm in a vehicle.

Lanez has pleaded not guilty in the case.

This month, Lanez was taken into custody after violating court orders forbidding contact with Megan or discussing any elements of discovery in the case.