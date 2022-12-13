Megan Thee Stallion Testifies in Tory Lanez Shooting Trial

Backgrid

On Tuesday, Megan Thee Stallion aka Megan Jovon Ruth Pete took the stand in Tory Lanez’s felony assault trial.

Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, is accused of shooting Pete in the foot in the summer of 2020 after an alleged argument in a car after leaving a party hosted by Kylie Jenner in the Hollywood Hills.

When asked if she was “nervous,” Megan told a courtroom in Los Angeles, according to Rolling Stone, “I just don't feel good. I can't believe I have to come up here and do this.”

In her testimony, Pete claimed that they got into an argument after she wanted to leave the party, but he didn’t.

According to TMZ, Megan claimed that Kelsey Nicole and Tory got into a fight in the car, which prompted her to get out of the car.

Megan recalled that Tory told her to “dance, b*tch” as she was walking and claimed that she saw him pointing the gun at her before shots were fired.

The 27-year-old rapper claimed that Tory told her, “Don't say anything and I'll give you a million dollars.”

Pete noted that Tory was already on probation at the time of the shooting.

Tory’s defense team argued that Kelsey was the one to fire the gun, but Megan testified that she never saw Kelsey with the gun in her hand.

In opening statements, Tory’s attorney George Mgdesyan tried to convince the jury that Megan and Kelsey were arguing with each other before the shooting. He also claimed that Megan had her back turned when the gun was fired.

According to prosecutors, they claim that Tory fired five shots, which hit Megan in both feet.

The prosecutors claimed that Megan insulted Tory, which led to the shooting.

They also sought to draw attention to Tory’s text messages to Megan after the shooting.

In the text messages, Tory allegedly apologized to Megan for what went down and for being “too drunk.”

Following the shooting, Tory was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. He made $35,000 bail, and in October 2020 was charged with felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded (unregistered) firearm in a vehicle.