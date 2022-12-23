Celebrity News December 23, 2022
Tory Lanez Found Guilty of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion in Unanimous Jury Verdict
Tory Lanez was found guilty on Friday of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020, People magazine reports.
After a nine-day trial, the L.A. jury unanimously agreed Lanez — the Canadian rapper born Daystar Peterson — was guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.
He is expected to be sentenced January 27, and could be facing over 20 years behind bars.
"The jury got it right," Megan's lawyer Alex Spiro said in a statement. "I am thankful there is justice for Meg."
D.A. George Gascón said via statement, "I want to start by highlighting the bravery of Megan Pete. You showed incredible courage and vulnerability with your testimony despite repeated and grotesque attacks that you did not deserve. You faced unjust and despicable scrutiny that no woman should ever face and you have been an inspiration to others across LA County and the nation."
He went on, "Women, especially Black women, are afraid to report crimes like assault and sexual violence because they are too often not believed. This trial, for the second time this month, highlighted the numerous ways that our society must do better for women."
"I’d also like to thank the jurors for their time and thoughtful deliberation," he continued, "and our trial team for their tireless pursuit of the truth. You spent countless hours away from your families during the holiday season preparing this case and finding justice for Ms. Pete. Your sacrifice is appreciated.”
Megan had testified emotionally at the trial, while Lanez exercised his right not to testify.
According to Megan, testimony that ultimately persuaded jurors, Lanez shot at her and commanded her, "Dance, b*tch."
Lanez contended a third person pulled the trigger.