Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have settled their divorce, “Extra” can confirm.

Four months after announcing their split, a final divorce decree was filed in Tennessee.

The couple, who reportedly had a prenup agreement, also created a parenting plan for their 10-year-old son Tennessee, and divided their assets.

According to the papers, Witherspoon and Toth will share joint custody and neither will pay child support.

The docs state that the exes “acknowledge and agree that neither party should otherwise pay monthly child support to the other parent, as the parties are sharing equal parenting time and dividing all expenses for the minor child equally (50/50).”

The papers continue, “Each parent is contributing equally to the payment of all expenses for the minor child, including childcare expenses, private school expenses, extracurricular expenses, and travel expenses. Further, each party has significant separate assets and more than sufficient means to independently care for the minor child while in his or her care.”

They have agreed to “a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced,” and “the mother and father will behave with each other” and “not speak badly of each other.” They will also “encourage each child to continue to love the other parent.”

Reese and Jim have divided up their property like household furnishings and appliances and agreed to keep their own personal items like jewelry and clothing, as well as things like vehicles, airline miles, and credit card points.

On March 24, after nearly 12 years of marriage, the couple announced their split.

They said at the time, “We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

They added, “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

Soon after, Reese filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”

In July, Witherspoon opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about being able to announce the split on her own terms.

“It feels good,” she said. “To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening.”

She continued, “Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can’t control that. All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable. It’s a vulnerable time for me.”