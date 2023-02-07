Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher’s recent premiere pics for “Your Place or Mine” went viral for being a little awkward.

While they play close friends in the movie, the actress and actor weren’t showing much love for each other on the red carpet as they posed stiffly side by side.

They have both laughed off the attention to the pics, with Reese telling “Today with Hoda & Jenna” that Ashton’s wife Mila Kunis even messaged her and Kutcher about the photos.

"She even emailed us last night," said Witherspoon. "She goes, 'You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together.'"

Reese explained that before doing the film she was friends with Mila, but didn’t really know Ashton.

She added, “We had to learn to be friends because we didn’t really know each other. We were supposed to friends for 20 years so about a month ahead of time we started talking every day and sending little FaceTime videos.”

Ashton also commented on the photos during an interview with the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, saying, "Hold on. My wife called me. She texted me and Reese together. She's like, 'Guys, you gotta, like, act like you each other.' And I'm like, 'What's going on?'"

Kutcher added, "Here's the thing, if I put my arm around her and was, like, all friendly with her, I'd be having an affair with her... the rumor would be that I'm having an affair with her. If I stand next to her and I put my hands in my pockets so there's no chance that, like, that could be the rumor... the rumor is we don't like each other."

"Reese and I are really good friends. We're really close. I don't have to defend that. I don't have to defend it," he insisted.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay recently caught up with Reese and Ashton, and Kutcher talked about male-female friendships.

He said, “I fully believe that there are extraordinary platonic relationships between men and women that are beautiful, wonderful, extraordinary friendships. And I think if you’re a guy that doesn’t have a woman who’s a friend, then you’re missing out on a piece of life.”

Not to mention, the two stars could be working together again in the near future. Reese hinted, “We’re talking about it on lots of different levels.”