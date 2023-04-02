Reese Witherspoon Has Officially Filed for Divorce

It really is over for Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth — after announcing they had split, Witherspoon has now officially filed for divorce.

People magazine reports Reese, 47, cited "irreconcilable differences" in documents filed Saturday in Davidson County, Tennessee.

According to the papers, there is a prenup, and she has asked the court to designate both herself and Toth as their 10-year-old son Tennessee James' custodian.

On March 24, the couple shared, “We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

They added, “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

Reese and Jim would have celebrated 12 years of marriage the following Sunday.

A source told People, "They really are the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision. They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone."