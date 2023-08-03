Getty Images

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez celebrated their engagement with a lavish party on board the Amazon CEO’s $500 million yacht Wednesday.

Page Six reports the couple held an “intimate” soirée in Positano, Italy with only a “small crowd.”

Guests included Bill Gates and his girlfriend Paula Hurd, Wendi Murdoch — Rupert Murdoch’s ex-wife — and film and television producer Fabiola Beracasa Beckman.

Sánchez and Bezos got engaged in May in Spain, according to Page Six.

Shortly after the proposal, the former TV reporter showed off her 20-carat ring during dinner in Cannes, France.

Since then, the couple have been enjoying their summer around Europe. Last week, they were photographed kissing in Capri, Italy.

This will be the second walk down the aisle for each of them. Bezos shares four kids with MacKenzie Scott, whom he was married to for 26 years.